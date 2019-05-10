Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Homers in return to Fresno
Kieboom went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI for Triple-A Fresno on Thursday.
The Nats' top fantasy prospect showed no signs of sulking in his first game back with Fresno since losing his spot in the majors. It could be a while before Kieboom gets another shot with Washington, but if he keeps dominating PCL pitching he'll earn a return trip later this season.
