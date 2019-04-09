Kieboom went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base for Triple-A Fresno on Monday.

The 21-year-old didn't take long to adjust to his new level of competition. Kieboom's still looking for his first homer, but that shouldn't take long, especially with regular action in the hitter-friendly parks of the PCL. The Nats have made it clear they don't want to rush Kieboom to the majors, even with Trea Turner (finger) sidelined, but as the organization showed last year with Juan Soto, it won't hesitate to pull the trigger if the club has a need and a top prospect proves to be ready for the next challenge.