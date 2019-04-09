Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Just misses cycle at Triple-A
Kieboom went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base for Triple-A Fresno on Monday.
The 21-year-old didn't take long to adjust to his new level of competition. Kieboom's still looking for his first homer, but that shouldn't take long, especially with regular action in the hitter-friendly parks of the PCL. The Nats have made it clear they don't want to rush Kieboom to the majors, even with Trea Turner (finger) sidelined, but as the organization showed last year with Juan Soto, it won't hesitate to pull the trigger if the club has a need and a top prospect proves to be ready for the next challenge.
More News
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Won't get call to replace Turner•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Bound for Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Assigned to minor-league camp•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Multi-hit game•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Pops two homers•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Crushes first spring homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...