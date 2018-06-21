Kieboom was promoted to Double-A Harrisburg on Thursday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Kieboom continued to exceed expectations at the High-A level, slashing .298/.386/.494 with 11 home runs, 46 RBI and six stolen bases for Potomac in 61 games this season. The infielder is listed as the club's No. 3 prospect and will likely spend the remainder of the 2018 campaign learning the ropes at Harrisburg. Though he's a fine defender at shortstop, Kieboom's eventual home in the majors may wind up being second or third base.

