Kieboom will open the year with High-A Potomac.

This seems like a natural progression for Kieboom, who only played 48 games in an injury-shortened campaign at Low-A last year, but hit .296/.400/.497 over that stretch. He has earned more of a challenge, and should handle himself well against High-A pitching. The 20-year-old shortstop should not be overlooked in dynasty leagues. He is a top 50 prospect for our purposes, thanks to the fact he could hit for a high average with 20-plus homer power while ending up at either shortstop, third base or second base.