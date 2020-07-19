Manager Dave Martinez said after Saturday's exhibition game that both Kieboom and Asdrubal Cabrera will play third base this season, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The skipper was then asked a follow-up question regarding Kieboom being the starter, but he reiterated that both players will see time at the hot corner. Martinez said early in summer training that Kieboom was expected to be the everyday starter at third base this season, but it was Cabrera who received the start for the first exhibition contest. Kieboom made his major-league debut last season and struggled in 11 games with a .128/.209/.282 slash line and 16 strikeouts in 43 plate appearances, and it appears he's ticketed for some form of matchup-based platoon to begin 2020.