Kieboom (hand) will not start the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
Kieboom left Monday's contest after getting hit by a pitch in the hand, though X-rays revealed nothing worse than a bruise. Whether or not he's in contention for the nightcap remains to be seen. Josh Harrison starts at third base in his absence.
