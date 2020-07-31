Kieboom went 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Blue Jays.

Making his second career start at third base, Kieboom appeared to be fully recovered from the minor groin tweak that was bothering him to begin the season and restricted him in the field. The 22-year-old is still looking for his first extra-base hit of 2020, but Kieboom has gone 4-for-9 with a strong 3:3 BB:K through three games. Now that he's healthy, expect him to settle in as the Nats' starting third baseman.