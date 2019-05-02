Nationals' Carter Kieboom: On bench for series finale
Kieboom is not in the lineup Thursday against the Cardinals.
Kieboom has gone just 3-for-22 (.136) with a pair of homers and nine strikeouts in six games since earning a promotion near the end of April. As such, he'll take a seat for Thursday's series finale as he looks to hit the reset button. Wilmer Difo is starting at shortstop and hitting eighth in his place.
