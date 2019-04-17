Nationals' Carter Kieboom: On fire for Fresno
Kieboom went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI for Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday.
The shortstop is demolishing PCL pitching right now, slashing .483/.595/.862 over the last eight games, with six of his 14 hits going for extra bases (three doubles, a triple and two homers). If there's a warning sign in Kieboom's numbers it's that he's struck out 10 times even during his hot streak, but he's balanced that out with seven walks. The Nats don't want to rush him, but Wilmer Difo is limping along with a .593 OPS and Trea Turner (finger) is still weeks away from returning to the lineup. While the sample is small, Kieboom is putting together a strong case that he's ready for the majors.
