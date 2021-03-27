Kieboom was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Kieboom lost out on playing time recently after struggling at the plate throughout spring training. Kieboom slashed .133/.204/.222 with three extra-base hits and one RBI in 17 spring games and will attempt to regain his confidence at the team's alternate training site and Triple-A to begin the season. Starlin Castro (hamstring) and Josh Harrison should spend time at second and third base early in the year, while Hernan Perez should serve in a backup role.
