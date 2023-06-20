Kieboom (oblique) was placed on the injured list Tuesday at Triple-A Rochester, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Kieboom is headed for an MRI after tweaking his left oblique in a recent game versus the Triple-A affiliate of the Yankees. The 25-year-old former top prospect has also missed time this season with shoulder and lat problems. He sat out all of 2022 due to Tommy John elbow surgery.