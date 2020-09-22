Kieboom's X-rays on his left hand came back negative, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Kieboom has been diagnosed with a bone contusion in his left hand after being hit by a pitch Monday night. The Nationals will evaluate him on a daily basis moving forward.
