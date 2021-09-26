Kieboom (forearm) is in the lineup for Sunday's game at Cincinnati, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Kieboom didn't start the past two games while dealing with a left forearm injury, but it was apparently a minor concern as he's back in the lineup for the series finale. The 24-year-old has struggled through 21 games in September with a .167/.244/.179 slash line, and he'll attempt to finish with a strong final week of the season now that he's healthy enough to play.
