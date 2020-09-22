Kieboom (hand) remains on the bench for the second half of Tuesday's doubleheader against Philadelphia.
A bruised hand following a hit-by-pitch forced Kieboom out of Monday's game, and he'll be on the bench for both of Tuesday's games. Brock Holt starts at the hot corner this time around.
