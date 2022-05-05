Kieboom (elbow) has resumed throwing, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
A report from Wednesday indicated that Kieboom hadn't yet resumed throwing, but the 24-year-old has ultimately taken that step in his recovery. Kieboom isn't eligible to return from the injured list for at least another month, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return as soon as he's eligible June 7. Once the 24-year-old is healthy, he should have a chance to compete to serve as the Nationals' primary third baseman.
