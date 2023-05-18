Kieboom (lat) returned to the Triple-A Syracuse lineup Tuesday and has gone 1-for-7 with a double, three walks and a run while playing in both of the team's last two games.

Kieboom missed just under a week after experiencing soreness in his right lat following a May 10 contest. The 25-year-old had previously missed the first month of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and then tending to a shoulder impingement, but he appears fortunate to have avoided any sort of major setback.