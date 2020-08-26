Kieboom was sent to Washington's alternate camp site Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Kieboom has struggled across 14 appearances this month, going just 6-for-41 with zero extra-base hits and 17 strikeouts. There's a chance the 22-year-old rejoins the big club down the stretch, but for now Asdrubal Cabrera (foot) and Josh Harrison should handle the majority of playing time at third base.

