Kieboom was sent to Washington's alternate camp site Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Kieboom has struggled across 14 appearances this month, going just 6-for-41 with zero extra-base hits and 17 strikeouts. There's a chance the 22-year-old rejoins the big club down the stretch, but for now Asdrubal Cabrera (foot) and Josh Harrison should handle the majority of playing time at third base.
More News
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Draws start Sunday•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: On base four times Thursday•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Sitting out again Monday•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Playing despite groin issue•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Not quite everyday starter•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Defense looks sharp•