The Nationals placed Kieboom on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left wrist contusion, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Kieboom wasn't progressing as quickly as hoped after being struck in the hand by a 95 mile-per-hour Zack Wheeler sinker in Monday's game against the Phillies, prompting the Nationals to shutter him for the season. After a rough 11-game cameo with the big club in 2019, the 23-year-old showed slight improvement this season, but his .202/.344/.212 slash line over 122 plate appearances still left much to be desired. Kieboom will likely have to battle for an everyday role at third base in spring training rather than being handed the job outright.