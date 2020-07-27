Kieboom is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

Kieboom is on the bench for the third time in four games to begin the season, but it's worth noting that he's been nursing a groin issue that has rendered him unable to play the field for now. The rookie is still available to serve as a designated hitter, but because the Nationals prefer to use Howie Kendrick in that capacity, at-bats have been hard to come by for Kieboom. At least until the Nationals are more comfortable with Kieboom's health, Asdrubal Cabrera looks primed to serve as the team's top option at the hot corner.