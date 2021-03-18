Kieboom still appears set to be the Nationals' starting third baseman this season despite his poor spring, as potential alternative Starlin Castro has yet to take any reps at the position in camp, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

With Castro seemingly locked in as the starting second baseman, Kieboom's top competition comes from utility man Josh Harrison. Kieboom has demonstrated none of his prospect promise in 44 career major-league games, hitting .181/.309/.232, and his .160/.222/.240 line through 10 games this spring hardly suggests he's on the verge of a breakout.