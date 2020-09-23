Kieboom (hand) remains out of the lineup Wednesday against the Phillies.
Kieboom is dealing with a bruised left hand after a hit-by-pitch forced him out of Monday's contest. He sat out both games of Tuesday's twin bill, and he'll remain sidelined for the series finale against the Phillies. Brock Holt will start at the hot corner Wednesday.
