Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Still slugging for Fresno
Kieboom has gone 10-for-32 (.313) with three doubles, three home runs, nine RBI and a 6:5 BB:K in nine games since being optioned back to Triple-A Fresno.
The 21-year-old's first stint in the majors didn't go as planned, but Kieboom has been doing his best to earn another shot since returning to the PCL. Trea Turner is now back in the lineup at shortstop for the Nats, but Brian Dozier's continued struggles at the plate could create an opportunity for Kieboom at second base later in the season if he keeps posting strong numbers.
