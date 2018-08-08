Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Struggling at Double-A
Kieboom is hitting .263/.324/.378 with three home runs and one steal in 170 plate appearances with Double-A Harrisburg.
At 20 years old, he is the second youngest hitter in the Eastern League (behind Bo Bichette), so he shouldn't be dinged for forcing a promotion from High-A and struggling (relative to his standards) over his first 39 games at Double-A. His approach has suffered after the promotion, with his walk rate dipping (from 12.6 percent to 7.6 percent), strikeout rate increasing (from 17.5 percent to 24.1 percent) and pull rate spiking (from 42.9 percent to 53.9 percent). His track record suggests he will make the necessary adjustments.
