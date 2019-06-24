Kieboom went 3-for-4 with three walks, a grand slam and a second run scored for Triple-A Fresno on Sunday.

The 21-year-old is now slashing .328/.463/.578 through 18 games in June with three homers and 18 RBI to go along with a strong 15:15 BB:K. Kieboom's path back to the majors is blocked at the moment thanks to Brian Dozier turning his season around, but the Nats' No. 1 fantasy prospect is once again showing that he has little left to learn in the minors.