Kieboom (shoulder) is hitting in the cage and making throws across the diamond, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Kieboom is starting to incorporate more and more baseball activities as he recovers from a right shoulder impingement, but the Nats figure to bring him along slowly after he missed the majority of spring training. The 25-year-old former top prospect could be ready for activation in early May.
