Starlin Castro will get the start at third base for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, and the Nationals may be considering alternatives to Kieboom at the position, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

While manager Dave Martinez initially said "this doesn't mean anything" during a pregame Zoom session with regard to Castro getting a look at the hot corner, he also said, "No decisions have been made yet. But we want to make sure we take the 26 best guys that we can possibly take," which could be viewed as a little more ominous for Kieboom. The 23-year-old has struggled this spring, limping to a .171/.216/.286 slash line over 37 plate appearances with a 2:11 BB:K, and the Nats may be contemplating moving Castro to third base, installing Luis Garcia at second and letting Kieboom try to regain his confidence at the alternate site and eventually Triple-A to begin the season. Working in Kieboom's favor is that Garcia has arguably been even worse than him at the plate in Grapefruit League play with a .138/.286/.172 slash line, although his 6:2 BB:K has shown promise. Whichever youngster makes the Opening Day roster, expect them to hit towards the bottom of the Nats' order and be a risky fantasy option in the short term.