Nationals' Carter Kieboom: To see plenty of chances in spring
Kieboom is "close" to being ready for the major leagues and is expected to see time at multiple positions during spring training, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Kieboom made his big-league debut during the 2019 season, though he went just 5-for-39 with two home runs and four walks in 11 games. The Nationals feel good about how Kieboom is developing at this point and plan to give him plenty of opportunities to see major-league arms during spring training.
