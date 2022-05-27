Kieboom underwent Tommy John surgery Friday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Tommy John surgery doesn't come with as long of a timeline for hitters as it does for pitchers, but Kieboom's recovery will still wipe out the remainder of his 2022 campaign. The Nationals hope he'll be ready for spring training next year, at which point he'll be coming off a lost season with a career .197/.304/.285 slash line to his name, though he'll still be just 25 years old.
