Manager Dave Martinez announced Friday that Kieboom (elbow) will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Kieboom resumed throwing in early May, but he'll ultimately be sidelined for the remainder of the season after doctors determined he'd need Tommy John surgery. The recovery process for the procedure doesn't typically last as long for position players, so the Nationals are hopeful that the 24-year-old will be available for the start of spring training in 2023.
More News
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Resumes throwing•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Not yet throwing•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Slow progress from elbow strain•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Has sprained UCL•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Placed on 60-day injured list•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Set to miss 4-6 weeks•