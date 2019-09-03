Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Unlikely to see September callup
Kieboom isn't expected to be promoted from Triple-A Fresno during the final month of the season, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Kieboom will head to West Palm Beach to see at-bats in case he does need to be called up, though the Nationals are unlikely to promote the prospect unless there's an injury. He made his big-league debut earlier this year, but he went just 5-for-39 with two home runs and four walks over 11 games.
