General manager Mike Rizzo said Wednesday that Kieboom won't be promoted from Triple-A Fresno to help the Nationals while Trea Turner (finger) is on the injured list, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Turner is out indefinitely due to the non-displaced fracture of the index finger on his right (throwing) hand, leaving the team without its everyday shortstop and No. 2 hitter for an extended period of time. Though Kieboom's blend of contact skills and pop would likely make him the best replacement option for Turner from an offensive standpoint, the organization wants to work on his defense at both middle-infield spots at Fresno before he gets the call to the big leagues. As a result, the Nationals will cast their lot at shortstop with Wilmer Difo for now, while Adrian Sanchez will handle the super-utility role that Difo previously filled.