Kieboom made some tweaks to his batting stance in the offseason, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Working with trainer Jay Hood, the 23-year-old noticed on video that his hands were lower and closer to his body in his stance compared to his best minor-league seasons. "The feeling I had wasn't free, you could say," Kieboom said Wednesday. "It wasn't this loose, free feeling at the plate. It felt very tied up at times, and that's not a feeling I used to have, that I've ever had until really last year." Kieboom hasn't had any kind of success in the majors yet in his brief career, but the Nats still believe he can emerge as a reliable offensive threat at the hot corner. If he struggles again out of the gate in 2021, however, the front office may have little choice but to consider other alternatives at third base.