The Royals traded Wallace (oblique) to the Nationals on Saturday in exchange for reliever Hayden Harvey.

Wallace has been recovering from a right oblique strain since late May, but he's appeared in seven rehab games with the Royals' Arizona Complex League affiliate. Prior to the injury, the 22-year-old was playing at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, where he slashed .282/.350/.427 with three homers across 140 plate appearances. The third baseman was the 49th overall pick in the 2022 draft.