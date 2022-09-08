Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Cardinals.
Hernandez continues to produce at the dish as he filled the stat sheet Thursday. He is now eight for his last 16 with six RBI as he looks to finish the season on a high note. The three-hit effort improved his slash line to .252/.315/.327 on the season.
More News
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Held out Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Getting regular work in left field•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: First long ball of 2022•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Steps out of lineup•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Records eighth steal•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Three more hits Tuesday•