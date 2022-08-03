Hernandez is expected to lose his starting job at second base once the Nationals call up CJ Abrams from Triple-A Rochester, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Hernandez surprisingly wasn't moved at the trade deadline, but a .613 OPS -- his worst mark since becoming a full-time player in 2015 -- and zero home runs through 104 games left little market for his services. The 32-year-old does not have a future on a rebuilding Washington roster, and Abrams would seem to have little left to prove in the minors, slashing .314/.364/.507 in 151 plate appearances for Triple-A El Paso between stints in the big leagues with the Padres before being part of the massive haul the Nats received for Juan Soto. Once Abrams makes his Washington debut, he's expected to bump Luis Garcia to the keystone, and Hernandez would likely find himself relegated to a bench role or even get waived entirely.