Hernandez went 3-for-9 with two doubles and two runs between Saturday's doubleheader games against the Rockies.
Hernandez will serve as the Nationals' leadoff man in the series finale with Colorado and looks to have re-established himself as the team's full-time table setter versus both left- and right-handed pitching. He's recorded a double and has scored at least one run in each of Washington's last three contests.
