Hernandez will start at second base and hit seventh in Saturday's game against the Giants.
Hernandez occupied the leadoff spot in Washington's first 16 games of the season, but he went just 3-for-26 (.115) and did not take even one walk over his las six appearances. As a result, he will be bumped down the order for at least one game, and Lane Thomas will lead off for the Nationals instead.
