Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-1 victory over the Mets.
It took the veteran 546 plate appearances, but Hernandez finally launched his first homer of the season in the fifth inning, a two-run shot which extended the Nationals' lead to six. Sunday was also Hernandez's second start in left field, as manager Dave Martinez continues finding creative ways to fit all three of Hernandez, Luis Garcia and recent call-up CJ Abrams, in the lineup. Hernandez is now slashing .245/.309/.316 on the campaign.
More News
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Steps out of lineup•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Records eighth steal•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Three more hits Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Swipes fifth bag•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Days at keystone numbered•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Logs fourth steal•