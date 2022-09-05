Hernandez will start in left field and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Cardinals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez initially appeared to be ticketed for a utility role when Luis Garcia returned from the injured list Aug. 26 and took over as the Nationals' everyday second baseman, but Hernandez has seemingly found a home in left field. He'll occupy the position for the third game in a row after he went 2-for-5 with a home run and two walks while starting in the final two games of the Nats' weekend series with the Mets.