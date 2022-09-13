Hernandez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
Hernandez went 14-for-45 (.311) over his last 13 games, but he will get a day off after making five straight starts. Hernandez has most frequently manned the hot corner of late, but Ildemaro Vargas will handle those duties Tuesday.
More News
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Accounts for five runs Thursday•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Held out Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Getting regular work in left field•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: First long ball of 2022•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Steps out of lineup•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Records eighth steal•