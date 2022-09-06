Hernandez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.
Hernandez reached base eight times over his last four games, but manager Dave Martinez wanted to get Alex Call in the lineup against a left-handed starter, so he will get the nod in left field and Hernandez -- who started in that spot the last three days -- will open the contest on the bench.
More News
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Getting regular work in left field•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: First long ball of 2022•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Steps out of lineup•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Records eighth steal•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Three more hits Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Swipes fifth bag•