Hernandez went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a caught stealing in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies.

The veteran second baseman has rewarded manager Dave Martinez's faith in him at the top of the batting order, hitting safely in 10 straight games and slashing .390/.444/.463 over that stretch after a sluggish start to the season. Hernandez is still looking for his first homer of the year, but he has contributed six doubles, six RBI, two steals and 15 runs through 26 contests.