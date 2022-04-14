Hernandez will start at second base and serve as Washington's leadoff man in Thursday's game in Pittsburgh.

He's been included in the lineup for each of Washington's first eight games, drawing all of his starts out of the leadoff spot. Lane Thomas finished the 2021 campaign as the Nationals' table setter, but he'll sit Thursday for the third time this season and doesn't seem to have much hope of reclaiming the job at this time. Hernandez is hitting a solid .276 to begin the season, but he's drawn just one walk and has yet to record an RBI or attempt a stolen base.