Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 4-1 win over the Dodgers.

Hernandez provided a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth inning, which was ultimately all the Nationals needed for the win. He's gone 9-for-36 (.250) in his last 10 games. Manager Dave Martinez shuffled the batting order Monday, with Hernandez dropping to second as Victor Robles took over the leadoff spot -- given the result, that order could stick in the near term. Hernandez has a .242/.305/.305 slash line with 21 RBI, 47 runs scored, four stolen bases, 20 doubles and two triples in 97 games. He's still stuck at zero home runs after swatting a career-high 21 last year.