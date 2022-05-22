Hernandez will start at second base and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Hernandez will lead off for the 25th straight game, a just reward while he's gotten on base at a .358 clip over the previous 24 contests. Despite the favorable lineup spot, Hernandez hasn't been a strong source of counting stats while being supported by a weak Nationals offense. Over that 24-game stretch, Hernandez didn't hit a home run and recorded 12 runs, six RBI and two stolen bases.