Hernandez isn't starting Monday against the Marlins.
Hernandez will get a breather after he went 0-for-11 with two walks and three strikeouts over the last three games. Ehire Adrianza is starting at the keystone and batting sixth.
More News
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Swipes bag Sunday•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Takes seat for nightcap•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Receives first day off•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Three hits in Monday's loss•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Double streak reaches three games•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: On base three times Sunday•