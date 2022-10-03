Hernandez will start in left field and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Mets.
Hernandez will make his third consecutive start after going 3-for-5 with a double and a walk over the final two games of the Nationals' series with the Phillies over the weekend. He appears to have supplanted Alex Call as the Nats' preferred option in left field.
