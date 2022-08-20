Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Padres.

Hernandez's contributions to the offense came in the fourth inning. The second baseman has hit safely in seven straight games, going 11-for-30 (.367) in that span. He's logged four of his eight steals this year in August, and he's added a .247/.307/.313 slash line with no home runs, 26 RBI, 55 runs scored, 25 doubles and three triples through 515 plate appearances.