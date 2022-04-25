Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's 12-3 loss to the Giants.

After leading off in his first 16 appearances of the year, Hernandez hit sixth in Saturday's loss before moving up to the fifth spot in the lineup Sunday. The 31-year-old has responded well by going 4-for-8 in the last two games, and he now has five extra-base hits in his last six appearances. It's not yet clear whether he'll return to the leadoff spot at some point, but he's been productive while hitting in the heart of the order.