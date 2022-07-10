Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
After a recent stretch in which he started every game from June 18 through July 3, Hernandez will now take a seat for the second time in less than a week. Ehire Adrianza checks in at the keystone for Hernandez, whose benching comes while he's gotten off to a horrid 1-for-33 start to July.
More News
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Swipes bag Sunday•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Takes seat for nightcap•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Receives first day off•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Three hits in Monday's loss•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Double streak reaches three games•